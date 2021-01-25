George Weston Limited (WN.TO) (TSE:WN) Price Target Cut to C$133.00

George Weston Limited (WN.TO) (TSE:WN) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$133.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 42.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on George Weston Limited (WN.TO) from C$116.00 to C$117.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. CIBC reduced their price objective on George Weston Limited (WN.TO) from C$126.00 to C$122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered George Weston Limited (WN.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$125.00 to C$107.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of TSE WN opened at C$93.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.33 billion and a PE ratio of 13.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.45, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$97.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$98.18. George Weston Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$84.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$111.65.

George Weston Limited (WN.TO) (TSE:WN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported C$2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.75 by C($0.40). The business had revenue of C$16.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$16.10 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that George Weston Limited will post 7.7600002 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti purchased 300 shares of George Weston Limited (WN.TO) stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$96.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,965.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,013,775.

George Weston Limited engages in the food processing and distribution business in Canada and Internationally. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services. It operates retail drug stores under the Shoppers Drug Mart and Shoppers Simply Pharmacy.

