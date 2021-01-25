GFG Resources Inc (GFG.V) (CVE:GFG) Shares Gap Down to $0.17

GFG Resources Inc (GFG.V) (CVE:GFG) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.17, but opened at $0.16. GFG Resources Inc (GFG.V) shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 11,250 shares traded.

Separately, Eight Capital lifted their price target on GFG Resources Inc (GFG.V) from C$0.70 to C$1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market cap of C$21.21 million and a PE ratio of -32.00.

About GFG Resources Inc (GFG.V) (CVE:GFG)

GFG Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops gold properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds interests in the Pen gold project covering an area of approximately 475 square kilometers located to the southwest of Timmins, Ontario; and the Dore gold project, which covers an area of approximately 212 square kilometers located in Ontario.

