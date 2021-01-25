GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Shares Gap Up to $3.45

GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.45, but opened at $4.71. GigaMedia shares last traded at $4.28, with a volume of 1,508 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $46.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.50 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.92.

Get GigaMedia alerts:

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.03 million during the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 15.83%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GigaMedia stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,706 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,070 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.78% of GigaMedia worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

About GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM)

GigaMedia Limited provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. The company operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through -branded platform. It offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

Featured Article: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for GigaMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.