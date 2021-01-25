Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $90.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Givaudan SA operates as the manufacturer and supplier of fragrance and flavor products offering its products to global, regional and local food, beverage, consumer goods and fragrance companies. Its Flavour division has four business units: Beverages, Dairy, Savoury and Sweet Goods and its product range includes TasteEssential, TasteSolutions, ByNature and PureDelivery. The Fragrance Division has three business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products and Fragrance Ingredients. Givaudan fragrances can be experienced in the top brands of shampoos, soaps, deodorants, body lotions, candles, air fresheners, laundry detergents and fabric softeners. Givaudan SA is headquartered in Vernier, Switzerland. “

Get Givaudan alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Baader Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a sell rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Givaudan from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Givaudan has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.00.

GVDNY stock opened at $81.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.80 and a beta of 0.45. Givaudan has a fifty-two week low of $54.12 and a fifty-two week high of $89.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.59 and a 200-day moving average of $83.32.

Givaudan Company Profile

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, skin and hair care, household, and oral care products.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Givaudan (GVDNY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Givaudan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Givaudan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.