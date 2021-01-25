Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GJNSY shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Pareto Securities cut shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th.

OTCMKTS GJNSY opened at $25.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.24. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a one year low of $15.75 and a one year high of $25.55.

About Gjensidige Forsikring ASA

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA operates as a general insurance company in Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The company operates through six segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Commercial, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, and Pension.

