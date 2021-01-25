Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Global Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of GNL opened at $16.97 on Monday. Global Net Lease has a one year low of $8.77 and a one year high of $21.71. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.13 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.65.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 1.97%. On average, analysts expect that Global Net Lease will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.43%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.49%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 8.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Global Net Lease by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 12,365 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Global Net Lease by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 0.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 137,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 63.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,190,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,910,000 after purchasing an additional 464,073 shares during the period. 64.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

