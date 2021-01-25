GoHealth, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share (NASDAQ:GOCO)

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) – William Blair issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for GoHealth in a report released on Thursday, January 21st. William Blair analyst A. Klauber expects that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $163.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.12 million.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of GoHealth from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GoHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of GoHealth from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GoHealth in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of GoHealth from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.30.

GoHealth stock opened at $15.02 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.06. GoHealth has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $26.25.

In other news, CFO Travis J. Matthiesen sold 146,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $2,187,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 146,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GoHealth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoHealth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of GoHealth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in GoHealth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in GoHealth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. 26.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GoHealth Company Profile

As a leading health insurance marketplace, GoHealth's mission is to improve access to healthcare in America. Enrolling in a health insurance plan can be confusing for customers, and the seemingly small differences between plans can lead to significant out-of-pocket costs or lack of access to critical medicines and even providers.

