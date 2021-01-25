Golden Green Inc. Acquires New Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,406 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,000. Shopify comprises approximately 1.5% of Golden Green Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Shopify in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 117.6% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 56.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

SHOP traded up $8.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,205.39. The stock had a trading volume of 90,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,815. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,147.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,037.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 17.87 and a quick ratio of 17.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 761.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $305.30 and a 1-year high of $1,285.19.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $1.21. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $767.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. 140166 initiated coverage on Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Shopify from $1,318.00 to $1,323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Shopify from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,250.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Shopify from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,066.43.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.