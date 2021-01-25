Golden Green Inc. Acquires New Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 5,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth about $114,322,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth about $108,613,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,255,650 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $266,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,991 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,841,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $478,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,059 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 813.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 800,459 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $65,630,000 after acquiring an additional 712,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $94.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,369,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,138,914. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.75 and a 12-month high of $99.23. The company has a market capitalization of $113.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.15, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.26.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.10. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total value of $3,541,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,465,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,684,496.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total transaction of $149,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,532,958.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 197,106 shares of company stock valued at $17,820,093 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. 140166 raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.15.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

