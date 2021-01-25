Golden Green Inc. Invests $1.11 Million in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 42,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,000. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Golden Green Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 301.6% in the third quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 975,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,141,000 after purchasing an additional 732,214 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 71.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 560,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,870,000 after acquiring an additional 233,135 shares in the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth $14,193,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 66.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 501,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,414,000 after acquiring an additional 200,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 15.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 341,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,450,000 after acquiring an additional 45,902 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:PFFD traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.69. 794,754 shares of the stock were exchanged. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $23.70 and a 52-week high of $25.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.01.

