Golden Green Inc. Invests $415,000 in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Energy Income Partners LLC raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 6,126,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $209,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,861 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 124,493 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 17,187 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 96,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 21,906 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 522,188 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $17,859,000 after purchasing an additional 17,237 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 70,970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 10,086 shares during the period. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Chansoo Joung purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.32 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,422,689.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

MMP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus cut Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America cut Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.53.

Shares of MMP stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.16. The stock had a trading volume of 44,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,723. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $64.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.08.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $598.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.15 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 35.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

