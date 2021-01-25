Golden Green Inc. Makes New Investment in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Golden Green Inc. bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 67,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 14,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 60,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Quilter Plc increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 4.5% in the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 34,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.8% in the third quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 62,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 9.5% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the period. 44.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus assumed coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BTIG Research began coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.06.

NYSE:NLY traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $8.41. The stock had a trading volume of 711,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,393,600. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.33 and its 200 day moving average is $7.60. The company has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of -17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $10.50.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 20.12%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.46%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently 88.00%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

