Golden Green Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,309 DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Golden Green Inc. purchased a new stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,473,000 after purchasing an additional 61,824 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 230.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,095,000 after purchasing an additional 8,760 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on DocuSign from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on DocuSign in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on DocuSign in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.00.

DOCU stock traded down $10.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $244.60. 214,634 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,011,320. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.65. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $64.88 and a one year high of $290.23. The company has a market cap of $45.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -204.96 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $382.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.79, for a total value of $1,309,582.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,498,326.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.98, for a total value of $1,059,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 75,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,019,964.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,704 shares of company stock valued at $9,349,067. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.