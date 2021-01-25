Golden Green Inc. Takes Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Golden Green Inc. bought a new stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,822 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,444,000. Square comprises approximately 3.2% of Golden Green Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Square in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Square in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in Square by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Square during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SQ shares. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Square from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. CSFB upped their price target on shares of Square from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Square from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.71.

In other news, Director David A. Viniar sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.11, for a total transaction of $18,911,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 171,630 shares in the company, valued at $32,456,949.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.35, for a total value of $278,070.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 158,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,661,301.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,463,655 shares of company stock worth $308,949,093 in the last quarter. 21.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SQ traded down $6.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $216.30. The company had a trading volume of 532,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,313,008. The stock has a market cap of $97.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 340.81, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.24. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.33 and a 52 week high of $246.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

