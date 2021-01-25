Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.75 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Golden Minerals Company is a mining company with a focus on exploration, development, providing mine services, and growth through strategic business transactions. The Company has many exploration projects, primarily located in Argentina, Peru, Chile and Mexico, including the advanced-stage El Quevar project in the Salta Province of northwestern Argentina and the Zacatecas project in Mexico. Currently, Golden Minerals manages the San Cristóbal silver and zinc mine in Bolivia, one of the largest open pit silver, zinc and lead mines and processing facilities in the world. The Company intends to identify and capitalize on other opportunities to earn fees or equity interests in mine development projects or mining operations. Golden Minerals is also actively pursuing growth through strategic opportunities, including acquisitions, joint ventures and asset consolidations. Golden Minerals Company is based in Golden, Colorado. “

NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN opened at $0.68 on Thursday. Golden Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.53 million, a PE ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 1.33.

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Golden Minerals had a negative net margin of 89.46% and a negative return on equity of 94.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Golden Minerals will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Capital Management of KS Inc. acquired a new stake in Golden Minerals in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Golden Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration and development company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the VelardeÃ±a and Chicago precious metals mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

