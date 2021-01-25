Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Position Reduced by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC decreased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 30.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,485 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 198.2% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 9,214 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $259,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 6,881.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 9,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000.

NYSEARCA GSLC opened at $77.69 on Monday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $44.30 and a 1 year high of $78.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.33.

