Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST) Position Boosted by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST) by 186.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 100,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,650 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $5,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JUST traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.61. The stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,443. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.60. Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $31.66 and a 52 week high of $56.04.

