Grace & White Inc. NY Decreases Stock Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Grace & White Inc. NY trimmed its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 410,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $6,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Conning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $14.50 to $15.90 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Kimco Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

Shares of Kimco Realty stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.04. 5,118,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,156,303. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.94. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $20.41.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $256.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.87 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 83.81%. Kimco Realty’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

