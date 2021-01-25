Grace & White Inc. NY Lowers Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Grace & White Inc. NY decreased its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 124,816 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 11,200 shares during the quarter. First Solar comprises about 2.6% of Grace & White Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Grace & White Inc. NY’s holdings in First Solar were worth $12,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FSLR. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in First Solar by 164.4% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First Solar by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in First Solar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in First Solar in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in First Solar by 100.0% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Lukas T. Walton sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $200,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,341,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,308,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.16, for a total transaction of $57,838.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,822,389.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,518,783 shares of company stock valued at $201,660,804 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FSLR shares. Barclays downgraded shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Raymond James cut shares of First Solar from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.26.

FSLR stock traded down $1.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $104.94. 3,149,676 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,357,850. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.47 and a 52 week high of $112.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $927.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.70 million. First Solar had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.49%. Research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

