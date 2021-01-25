Grace & White Inc. NY Sells 7,604 Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Grace & White Inc. NY lessened its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,604 shares during the period. Brighthouse Financial makes up about 1.7% of Grace & White Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Grace & White Inc. NY’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $8,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 633.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Burney Co. increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 118,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 18,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter. 84.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays initiated coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.44.

NASDAQ BHF traded down $1.01 on Monday, hitting $39.55. 468,356 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 739,316. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.37. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $48.25.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $4.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Brighthouse Financial Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.