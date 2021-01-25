GridCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4,222.00 (GRC)

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One GridCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. GridCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.47 million and $4,222.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GridCoin has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar.

About GridCoin

GridCoin (GRC) is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. It launched on October 16th, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 442,496,460 coins and its circulating supply is 411,843,428 coins. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GridCoin’s official message board is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. The official website for GridCoin is www.gridcoin.us. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GridCoin

GridCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GridCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GridCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GridCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

