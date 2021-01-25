Griffin Mining Limited (GFM.L) (LON:GFM) Sets New 52-Week High at $136.00

Griffin Mining Limited (GFM.L) (LON:GFM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 136 ($1.78) and last traded at GBX 133.50 ($1.74), with a volume of 614661 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 132.50 ($1.73).

Separately, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Griffin Mining Limited (GFM.L) in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 105 ($1.37) price objective on the stock.

Get Griffin Mining Limited (GFM.L) alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 97.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 70.95. The company has a market capitalization of £232.45 million and a PE ratio of -119.09.

In other news, insider Mark Hine sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.48), for a total transaction of £90,400 ($118,108.18).

About Griffin Mining Limited (GFM.L) (LON:GFM)

Griffin Mining Limited, a mining and investment company, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, gold, silver, lead, and base and precious metal deposits. Its principal property is the Caijiaying mine located in Hebei Province, the People's Republic of China.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Griffin Mining Limited (GFM.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffin Mining Limited (GFM.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.