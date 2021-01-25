Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup raised shares of Grifols from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grifols from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Grifols has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of Grifols stock opened at $19.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.59. Grifols has a twelve month low of $13.40 and a twelve month high of $25.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.16.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Grifols had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grifols will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Grifols by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in Grifols by 2.0% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 57,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grifols by 9.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Grifols by 7.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grifols by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.15% of the company’s stock.

About Grifols

Grifols, SA develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

