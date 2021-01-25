Hall Laurie J Trustee Cuts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Hall Laurie J Trustee reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,855 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 2.0% of Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

GOOG traded down $1.65 on Monday, hitting $1,899.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,926,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,709,007. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,767.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,628.93. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $1,934.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $46.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,628.16, for a total value of $32,563.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,854,474.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 55 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,813.27, for a total value of $99,729.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,534.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,564 shares of company stock worth $2,756,038 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,725.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,950.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,850.00 target price (up previously from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,867.95.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

