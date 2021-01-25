Hall Laurie J Trustee Grows Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,790 shares during the quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 375.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 62.2% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 407 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EW traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $85.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,172,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,578,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.51 and a fifty-two week high of $92.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.73 and its 200-day moving average is $81.62. The firm has a market cap of $53.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 20,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total value of $1,490,800.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 47,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,449,677.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total value of $5,832,919.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 309,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,358,329.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 320,488 shares of company stock worth $27,174,345. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.82.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

