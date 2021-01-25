Hall Laurie J Trustee Has $2.29 Million Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $2,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ninety One North America Inc. grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 126.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 57,208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,311,000 after buying an additional 31,987 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 46,563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,651,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 1,407.7% in the 4th quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 4,523 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 4,223 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 491,851 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $114,444,000 after buying an additional 12,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,671,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total transaction of $213,993.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,320,558.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX stock traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $260.24. 843,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,302,715. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.44. The stock has a market cap of $75.69 billion, a PE ratio of 94.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $197.75 and a 12 month high of $286.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 32.55%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $262.00 to $297.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Becton, Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.38.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

