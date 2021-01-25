Hall Laurie J Trustee Has $2.52 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Hall Laurie J Trustee lessened its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 12,537 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 28,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,470,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,281,000 after purchasing an additional 50,579 shares in the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRK traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $81.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,496,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,877,422. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $89.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The firm had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 50.10%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MRK. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.36.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

