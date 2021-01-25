Hall Laurie J Trustee Has $296,000 Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RTX. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth $465,697,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 9,205.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,397,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,923,000 after buying an additional 2,371,241 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $141,311,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 9.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,959,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,025,000 after buying an additional 1,819,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth $79,757,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.78.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $1.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $66.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,507,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,994,084. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.15. The firm has a market cap of $100.66 billion, a PE ratio of -58.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $93.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Gregory Hayes acquired 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.82 per share, with a total value of $3,015,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,902,709.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Thomas A. Kennedy acquired 19,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.47 per share, with a total value of $1,000,025.73. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 362,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,022,526.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 84,591 shares of company stock valued at $4,567,268 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

