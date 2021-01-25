Hall Laurie J Trustee Makes New $139,000 Investment in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $658,000. Lynch & Associates IN purchased a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,381,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,589,000.

EBC traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 810,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,312. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.74 and a fifty-two week high of $17.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EBC shares. Compass Point started coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Eastern Bankshares has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company offers interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits. It also offers commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate and construction loans, business banking loans, residential real estate loans, and home equity and other consumer loans.

