Hall Laurie J Trustee Purchases Shares of 58 MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 58 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 43 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 780.0% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre stock traded down $85.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,880.00. The company had a trading volume of 587,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,822. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $422.22 and a fifty-two week high of $2,020.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $93.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -11,774.58 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,701.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,313.02.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.20. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.96) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MELI. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,484.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,808.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Santander upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,980.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,501.82.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

Recommended Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.