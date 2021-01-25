Hall Laurie J Trustee Sells 192 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Hall Laurie J Trustee cut its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,008 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 1.5% of Hall Laurie J Trustee’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its stake in NVIDIA by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,514 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in NVIDIA by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 59,520 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $31,081,000 after buying an additional 8,574 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors raised its stake in NVIDIA by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 12,494 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,525,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Cascend Securities increased their price target on NVIDIA from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on NVIDIA from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $548.92.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total value of $188,227.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress purchased 200 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $536.95 per share, with a total value of $107,390.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,435. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $2.37 on Monday, reaching $546.13. 6,256,324 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,532,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $527.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $505.35. The company has a market cap of $338.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.28, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $180.68 and a 12 month high of $589.07.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.