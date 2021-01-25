Hall Laurie J Trustee Takes Position in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Appian by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Appian by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Appian by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in shares of Appian by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Appian by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 44.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Appian from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Appian in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

NASDAQ APPN traded down $17.35 on Monday, reaching $187.50. 3,256,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,434,426. Appian Co. has a one year low of $29.07 and a one year high of $223.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of -330.76 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.31.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.12. Appian had a negative net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $77.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Appian Co. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 8,814 shares of Appian stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.94, for a total transaction of $1,383,269.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,443 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,044.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew W. Calkins sold 75,000 shares of Appian stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.94, for a total transaction of $11,095,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 388,697 shares of company stock worth $52,463,081. 46.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded.

