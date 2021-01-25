Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $44.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.27% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Hancock Whitney have outperformed the industry over the past six months. Its earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two, matched in one and lagged in one of the trailing four quarters. Its fourth-quarter 2020 results were aided by higher revenues and lower costs. The company’s strategic growth efforts (including the MidSouth Bancorp acquisition), and solid loans and deposit balances position it well for the future. However, near-zero interest rates are expected to continue hurting net interest margin (NIM) growth. Also, while elevated costs mainly due to technology enhancement efforts and the company's significant exposure to risky loan portfolios remain major ner-term concerns, its efficient capital deployment activities indicate a solid liquidity position, through which it will continue to enhance shareholder value.”

HWC has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Hancock Whitney from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hancock Whitney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.14.

Hancock Whitney stock opened at $38.17 on Monday. Hancock Whitney has a one year low of $14.32 and a one year high of $41.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -53.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.27. Hancock Whitney had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 454,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,464,000 after purchasing an additional 190,483 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter valued at about $262,000. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hancock Whitney by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Hancock Whitney by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 258,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,802,000 after acquiring an additional 57,201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

