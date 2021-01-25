Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Buys 10,000 Shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its stake in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the LED producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Cree were worth $5,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Cree during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,124,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Cree during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,272,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Cree by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 5,670 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Tatro Capital LLC bought a new position in Cree during the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cree in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000.

Cree stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $114.42. The stock had a trading volume of 14,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,840,081. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.60. The company has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of -36.89 and a beta of 1.43. Cree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.77 and a 52-week high of $126.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $216.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.26 million. Cree had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cree, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cree news, Director John B. Replogle sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $282,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,741,530.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas H. Werner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total transaction of $910,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,891.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,135,460. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

CREE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Cree from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cree from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Cree from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Cree currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.27.

Cree Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

