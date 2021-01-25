Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Buys 15,000 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 205,000 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Bancshares accounts for about 2.1% of Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $14,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PB shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.36.

Shares of NYSE:PB traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $69.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $42.02 and a one year high of $75.22.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $293.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.74 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 37.67% and a return on equity of 8.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This is an increase from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 39.04%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

