Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Buys 303 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,176 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 55.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total transaction of $8,623,048.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,426,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,348,593,388.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 488,854 shares of company stock worth $154,997,378 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MA. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.31.

NYSE MA traded down $8.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $320.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,208,130. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.32, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $339.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $330.83. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

