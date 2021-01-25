Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Decreases Stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lowered its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 234,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. East West Bancorp comprises 1.8% of Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $11,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EWBC. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in East West Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 138.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 343.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 296.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on EWBC shares. UBS Group upgraded East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on East West Bancorp from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded East West Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.63.

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 9,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $448,709.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,815,804. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EWBC traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $62.26. 5,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 925,971. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.12. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.55 and a 12 month high of $63.13.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $373.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.05 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 31.05%. East West Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

