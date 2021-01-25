Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Grows Stock Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Cognex were worth $4,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognex in the third quarter worth about $26,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cognex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Cognex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cognex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CGNX shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cognex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cognex from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Cognex in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Cognex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.56.

In related news, Director Eugene G. Banucci sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total value of $784,992.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Willett sold 159,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $11,342,279.90. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 407,400 shares of company stock worth $29,351,115. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $84.61. 3,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,123. Cognex Co. has a 12-month low of $35.20 and a 12-month high of $88.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 79.59 and a beta of 1.64.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Cognex had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 24.72%. The business had revenue of $251.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.73 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 11th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.69%.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

