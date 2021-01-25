Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Has $6.31 Million Position in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its stake in shares of Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 700,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Glu Mobile were worth $6,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Glu Mobile during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Glu Mobile during the second quarter worth $104,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Glu Mobile during the third quarter worth $162,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Glu Mobile by 36.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 22,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 5,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Glu Mobile by 36.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

GLUU traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.52. 49,749 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,004,949. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 330.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.29 and its 200 day moving average is $8.55. Glu Mobile Inc. has a one year low of $3.98 and a one year high of $10.85.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $147.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.54 million. Glu Mobile had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 2.79%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Glu Mobile Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GLUU shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Glu Mobile from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.90 to $10.40 in a report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Glu Mobile in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.97.

In other Glu Mobile news, Director Masi Niccolo De sold 163,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total transaction of $1,628,131.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 497,744 shares in the company, valued at $4,957,530.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Greg Brandeau sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 368,934 shares of company stock valued at $3,514,428. 6.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. It publishes titles primarily in four genres, including lifestyle, casual, mid-core, and sports and outdoors. The company's portfolio of compelling games based on its own intellectual property, such as Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, Diner DASH Adventures, and QuizUp, as well as games based on or significantly incorporating third party licensed brands, including Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, MLB Tap Sports Baseball, and Restaurant Dash with Gordon Ramsay, as well as Disney Sorcerer's Arena.

