Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Increases Holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Cavco Industries accounts for about 1.3% of Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $8,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 292,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,711,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 2,020 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 15.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,738 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 50.3% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 6,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 33.3% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CVCO traded down $2.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $192.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 536 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.51. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.58 and a fifty-two week high of $236.10.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $257.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.50 million. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 6.20%. Analysts expect that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CVCO shares. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Cavco Industries from $218.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

