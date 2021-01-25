Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Purchases 15,000 Shares of ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its stake in ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 90,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in ShotSpotter were worth $3,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in ShotSpotter by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 990,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,730,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ShotSpotter by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 583,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,117,000 after purchasing an additional 8,414 shares during the period. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC increased its position in ShotSpotter by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 576,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,883,000 after purchasing an additional 215,291 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in ShotSpotter by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 220,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,829,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in ShotSpotter by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. 62.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ShotSpotter news, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.69, for a total transaction of $1,179,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,076,369.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alan R. Stewart bought 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.87 per share, with a total value of $184,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,462 shares in the company, valued at $2,053,125.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,357 shares of company stock worth $1,481,106. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SSTI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JMP Securities cut ShotSpotter from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.88.

NASDAQ:SSTI traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.57. 264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,557. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.76. ShotSpotter, Inc. has a one year low of $20.26 and a one year high of $51.74. The company has a market cap of $567.18 million, a PE ratio of 210.87, a PEG ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.52.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. ShotSpotter had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $11.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 million. On average, analysts forecast that ShotSpotter, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

