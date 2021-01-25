Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Sells 9,000 Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning trimmed its position in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,500 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Cryoport were worth $3,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Cryoport by 62.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,199 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 8,179 shares during the period. Ratan Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cryoport during the third quarter valued at about $9,480,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cryoport by 2,518.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 186,769 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $8,853,000 after acquiring an additional 179,636 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Cryoport by 2.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,664 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Cryoport during the third quarter valued at about $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Cryoport alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CYRX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Cryoport from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Cryoport from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet raised Cryoport from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Cryoport from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.71.

NASDAQ CYRX traded down $3.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $78.55. 25,532 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 986,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 16.09 and a current ratio of 16.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.87. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.57 and a beta of 1.23. Cryoport, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $85.77.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $11.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 million. Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 55.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,111,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,065. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cryoport Profile

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled logistics and biostorage services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The Global Logistics Solutions segment offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, a dry vapor cryogenic shipper that use liquid nitrogen contained inside a vacuum insulated vessel, which serves as a refrigerant to provide stable storage temperatures.

Featured Article: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.