Hardy Reed LLC Cuts Stock Position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Hardy Reed LLC lessened its holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,070 shares during the quarter. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Mueller Industries by 13.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mueller Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $157,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Mueller Industries by 142.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 4,755 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Mueller Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Mueller Industries by 104,055.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 9,365 shares during the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MLI. Boenning Scattergood raised Mueller Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

NYSE:MLI traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.56. The company had a trading volume of 169,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,819. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.78 and a 1 year high of $39.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.95 and a 200 day moving average of $31.23.

In other Mueller Industries news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $925,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 476,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,618,105. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steffen Sigloch sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $171,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 164,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,651,365.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,000 shares of company stock worth $2,006,986. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. The company's Piping Systems segment manufactures copper tubes and fittings, and line sets for water distribution system, heating system, air-conditioning, and refrigeration applications, as well as drainage, waste, and vent systems.

