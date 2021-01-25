Hardy Reed LLC Has $665,000 Position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Hardy Reed LLC grew its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthsimple US Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsimple US Ltd. now owns 464,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,959,000 after purchasing an additional 43,355 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 358,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,499,000 after buying an additional 7,833 shares during the last quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $15,466,000. Spinnaker Trust raised its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 190,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,832,000 after acquiring an additional 5,878 shares during the period. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 185,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the period.

Shares of VSGX traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $62.03. 227,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,589. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.47 and a 200-day moving average of $54.33. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a one year low of $36.01 and a one year high of $62.27.

