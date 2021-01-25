Hardy Reed LLC Makes New Investment in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,667,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,175,000 after purchasing an additional 49,317 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 551,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,544,000 after acquiring an additional 237,675 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 195,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,826,000 after acquiring an additional 7,852 shares in the last quarter. DiMeo Schneider & Associates L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $12,448,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $89.40. 1,086,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,384. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.99 and its 200 day moving average is $103.26. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $42.81 and a 1-year high of $91.08.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

