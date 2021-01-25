Hardy Reed LLC Sells 1,600 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Hardy Reed LLC decreased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Hardy Reed LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 650.0% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at $82,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 460.0% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY traded up $0.27 on Monday, hitting $100.29. 763,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 830,279. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $61.89 and a 52 week high of $107.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.23.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

