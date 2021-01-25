Harfst & Associates Inc. Acquires 3,159 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 41.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,719 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 3,159 shares during the quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 247.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the airline’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 802 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LUV traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,249,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,970,186. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $22.47 and a 1 year high of $58.83. The company has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.99, a PEG ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($1.99) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.36. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Gregory D. Wells sold 15,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $709,768.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,735.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Southwest Airlines from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.39.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

