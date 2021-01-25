Harfst & Associates Inc. Boosts Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,665 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth $1,476,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 416.7% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 300.0% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 184 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter valued at $41,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,370 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.86, for a total value of $292,988.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,232.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded up $1.74 on Monday, hitting $245.96. 1,283,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,162,776. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $240.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.18. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $112.62 and a 1-year high of $258.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NSC. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.92.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

