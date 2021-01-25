Harfst & Associates Inc. Boosts Stake in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its position in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JJSF. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in J & J Snack Foods by 179.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,943,000 after buying an additional 24,008 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in J & J Snack Foods by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in J & J Snack Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $298,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in J & J Snack Foods by 180.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 3,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in J & J Snack Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $404,000. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

In related news, SVP Dennis G. Moore sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.42, for a total transaction of $1,275,360.00. Also, SVP Dennis G. Moore sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total transaction of $810,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,033,853.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,700 shares of company stock worth $2,510,093. 21.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of J & J Snack Foods stock traded up $3.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $156.89. The company had a trading volume of 160,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,926. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.92 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $152.71 and its 200-day moving average is $139.74. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $105.67 and a fifty-two week high of $186.15.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $252.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.07 million. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 2.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 207.21%.

J & J Snack Foods Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

