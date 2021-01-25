Harfst & Associates Inc. Buys 153 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for 0.5% of Harfst & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 19,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 9,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 236,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,853,000 after purchasing an additional 13,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $4,033,476.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 78,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,626,050.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $610,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,288,328.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TXN. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Truist upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $149.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.22.

TXN traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $172.92. 4,524,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,418,193. The company’s 50-day moving average is $165.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.73. The company has a market cap of $158.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $93.09 and a 12-month high of $175.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.86%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

